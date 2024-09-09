Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Earns Peer Perform Rating from Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research reiterated their peer perform rating on shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Stellantis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Stellantis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $16.44 price target (down from $27.30) on shares of Stellantis in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Stellantis to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Nomura upgraded shares of Stellantis from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stellantis has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $27.34.

NYSE:STLA opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.04. Stellantis has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $29.51. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares in the company, valued at $200,112,122.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Stellantis during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the first quarter worth $38,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the second quarter worth $38,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stellantis by 424.4% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

