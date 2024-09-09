STERIS (NYSE:STE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $246.25

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $246.25 and last traded at $246.10, with a volume of 121697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $239.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.00.

Get STERIS alerts:

View Our Latest Report on STE

STERIS Trading Up 2.5 %

The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $231.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling at STERIS

In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On STERIS

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in STERIS by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 13,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in STERIS by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,520 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in STERIS by 77.9% during the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

(Get Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.