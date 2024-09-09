StockNews.com Downgrades Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) to Sell

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Separately, Cibc World Mkts raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.56.

NYSE:BIP opened at $31.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.23. The company has a market cap of $14.42 billion, a PE ratio of 100.26 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.74 and a 200-day moving average of $29.48.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.80). The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 0.82%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,946,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 11,911 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 558,181.8% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 61,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 61,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

