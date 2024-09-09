StockNews.com Downgrades Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) to Buy

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CLH. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.40.

Clean Harbors Trading Down 1.9 %

CLH opened at $231.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 1.20. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $132.92 and a 52 week high of $247.24.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.25. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Clean Harbors will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,074,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 30.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the period. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Clean Harbors in the second quarter valued at $42,968,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,822,000 after purchasing an additional 182,622 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 93.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 264,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after buying an additional 127,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.43% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

