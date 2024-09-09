StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Milestone Scientific Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of MLSS opened at $1.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. Milestone Scientific has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.54 million, a P/E ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Milestone Scientific had a negative net margin of 54.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.78%. The company had revenue of $1.85 million for the quarter.

In other Milestone Scientific news, Director Leonard Osser sold 141,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $134,817.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,602,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,380.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

Milestone Scientific Inc, a biomedical technology research and development company, patents, designs, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic injection technologies, and devices for medical, dental, and cosmetic use in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through Dental and Medical segments.

