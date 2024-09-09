StockNews.com Lowers Nomura (NYSE:NMR) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nomura in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a neutral rating for the company.

Nomura Trading Down 5.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $5.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 0.62. Nomura has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $6.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nomura by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nomura in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 15.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment consultation services.

