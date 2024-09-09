StockNews.com Lowers Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SIMO. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $87.56.
Silicon Motion Technology Stock Down 2.7 %
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $210.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.75 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Silicon Motion Technology Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 113.07%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silicon Motion Technology
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIMO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 154.9% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 3,971.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the second quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Motion Technology in the first quarter worth $150,000. 78.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company offers controllers for computing-grade solid state drives (SSDs), which are used in PCs and other client devices; enterprise-grade SSDs used in data centers; eMMC and UFS mobile embedded storage for use in smartphones and IoT devices; flash memory cards and flash drives for use in expandable storage; and specialized SSDs that are used in industrial, commercial, and automotive applications.
