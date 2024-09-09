StockNews.com Upgrades Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Vericel from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $55.75.

Vericel Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $45.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4,522.00 and a beta of 1.67. Vericel has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.52.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vericel will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $772,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $772,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,752 shares in the company, valued at $9,739,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sean C. Flynn sold 6,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $304,875.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,791 shares of company stock worth $3,101,269 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vericel by 86.1% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vericel by 9.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vericel by 178.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vericel in the 1st quarter worth $147,000.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

