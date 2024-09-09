Stonekeep Investments LLC Takes Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Stonekeep Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Stonekeep Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 142,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. RHS Financial LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 38,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

GOVT stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.68.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.