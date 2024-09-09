Substratum (SUB) Hits Market Cap of $115,062.32

Substratum (SUB) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Substratum token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Substratum has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. Substratum has a market capitalization of $115,062.32 and $0.12 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Substratum alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00009165 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00013365 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $55,357.90 or 0.99950627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008022 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00007983 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

SUB is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023826 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Substratum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Substratum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.