Suku (SUKU) One Day Trading Volume Tops $370,022.28

Suku (SUKU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 9th. Suku has a total market capitalization of $10.16 million and $370,022.28 worth of Suku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suku token can currently be bought for $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Suku has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suku Profile

Suku launched on October 17th, 2019. Suku’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,403,407 tokens. The Reddit community for Suku is https://reddit.com/r/sukuecosystem. Suku’s official website is www.suku.world. Suku’s official Twitter account is @suku_world and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Suku is medium.com/suku.

Suku Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SUKU (SUKU) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency serving as the native currency of the SUKU platform. This platform offers user-friendly tools for individuals and creators to tap into the potential of Web3 without technical complexities. SUKU’s mission is to enhance supply chain transparency and traceability, empowering users to seamlessly engage in the Web3 landscape. Founded by James Bower, Addison McKenzie, and Shannon Coble, SUKU Technologies drives innovation in global supply chains, reducing fraud, ensuring product authenticity, and fostering a transparent business environment through the SUKU currency.”

