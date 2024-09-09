Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 12.4% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.64% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $36,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MGC. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 24,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

MGC opened at $194.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $204.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $198.43 and its 200-day moving average is $191.07.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.