Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. Has $8.55 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 56,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 5,816 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,893,000 after acquiring an additional 48,605 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 101.2% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 48,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 24,624 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of EFA stock opened at $80.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $79.39. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $83.28.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

