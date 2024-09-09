SunOpta (TSE:SOY) Trading Up 18.7%

SunOpta Inc. (TSE:SOYGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL)’s share price rose 18.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$9.02 and last traded at C$9.01. Approximately 103,301 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 50,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.59.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$7.67 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.08. The firm has a market cap of C$1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.00, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.85.

SunOpta (TSE:SOYGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:STKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$233.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.61 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.0729076 earnings per share for the current year.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

