T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,730 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in T-Mobile US by 0.4% in the second quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.7% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 315 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 2.3% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 2.1 %

T-Mobile US stock opened at $193.00 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.50 and a 52 week high of $205.28. The stock has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.63.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares in the company, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.57, for a total value of $3,891,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,354,386.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.10, for a total value of $23,102,099.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,752,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,280,341,132.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,109,346 shares of company stock valued at $198,743,322 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

