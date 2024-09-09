T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Purchased by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,152 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $36,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 660.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 327 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 93.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on TROW. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of TROW opened at $101.69 on Monday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.43 and a 12-month high of $122.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T. Rowe Price Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

