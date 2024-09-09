T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target Cut to $108.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Evercore ISI from $115.00 to $108.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TROW. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a market perform rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an underweight rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $113.20.

TROW stock opened at $101.69 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $87.43 and a 52-week high of $122.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.41.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The asset manager reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.01). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 28.66%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Dorothy C. Sawyer sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,061,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $162,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,644,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at $1,567,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $419,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 23,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

