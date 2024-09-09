Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Taitron Components Stock Up 0.2 %

TAIT opened at $2.87 on Friday. Taitron Components has a twelve month low of $2.57 and a twelve month high of $3.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.48.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 8.87%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taitron Components stock. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Taitron Components Incorporated ( NASDAQ:TAIT Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC owned about 4.39% of Taitron Components at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also offers value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM products for their turn-key projects.

