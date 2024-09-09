Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG) Insider Max Royde Purchases 6,000 Shares

Team Internet Group plc (LON:TIG – Get Free Report) insider Max Royde bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 121 ($1.59) per share, for a total transaction of £7,260 ($9,546.35).

Max Royde also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, Max Royde purchased 8,000 shares of Team Internet Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.84) per share, with a total value of £11,200 ($14,727.15).

Shares of Team Internet Group stock traded up GBX 2.88 ($0.04) on Monday, hitting GBX 133.80 ($1.76). The stock had a trading volume of 2,335,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,390. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 168.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 160.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £334.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,871.43 and a beta of 0.66. Team Internet Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 112.34 ($1.48) and a twelve month high of GBX 207.50 ($2.73).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Team Internet Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,857.14%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Team Internet Group from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Team Internet Group plc provides domain name services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Online Presence and Online Marketing. The Online Presence segment provides domain names through a network of channel partners, as well as selling domain names and ancillary, monitoring, technical, and consultancy services to end users and corporate clients.

