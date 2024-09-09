Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Paradigm Capital raised Teck Resources to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Teck Resources from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, UBS Group raised Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of TECK stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,177,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,478,251. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teck Resources will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TECK. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 136,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 16,141 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,935,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,966,000 after buying an additional 526,611 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 856,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,193,000 after purchasing an additional 98,655 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,721,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $765,493,000 after purchasing an additional 290,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

