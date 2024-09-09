TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) is AIGH Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,400 shares during the quarter. TELA Bio comprises 2.4% of AIGH Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. AIGH Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of TELA Bio worth $7,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after buying an additional 7,199 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in TELA Bio during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TELA Bio by 107.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TELA Bio by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 31,111 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,377 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TELA Bio

In other news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 13,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,443,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,437,180.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Price Performance

TELA stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The stock has a market cap of $67.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.93.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on TELA Bio from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th.

About TELA Bio

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

