Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) is Private Management Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,256,116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,358 shares during the quarter. Telephone and Data Systems accounts for approximately 1.8% of Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.00% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $46,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,843 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,328,067 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $24,370,000 after buying an additional 20,516 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,132 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 14,203 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,785,251 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $87,810,000 after acquiring an additional 774,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $23.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.75. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $24.92.

Telephone and Data Systems Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 9.31% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is -3.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

