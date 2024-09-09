Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.47

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.47 and last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 48106 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.42.

Telia Company AB (publ) Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 322.50 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 4.71%. Research analysts expect that Telia Company AB will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0954 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1,050.00%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

