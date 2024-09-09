Tern (LON:TERN) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.25

Tern Plc (LON:TERN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.25 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02), with a volume of 920408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.35 ($0.02).

Tern Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of £5.41 million, a P/E ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2.36.

About Tern

(Get Free Report)

Tern Plc is a venture capital firm specializing in early-stage and growth capital investment. The firm typically invests in the software companies having IoT security, Artificial Intelligence ("AI"), Machine Learning ("ML"), Virtual/Augmented Reality ("VR/AR") and Data Science, enablement and analytics solutions for the healthcare and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.