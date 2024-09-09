Terreno Realty’s (TRNO) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho reissued their underperform rating on shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $62.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on TRNO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Terreno Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $68.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Terreno Realty has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $71.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.90.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Terreno Realty Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is a positive change from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Terreno Realty

In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,560,298.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jaime Jackson Cannon sold 4,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $341,813.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,970,787.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Terreno Realty

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 123.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the second quarter worth about $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

