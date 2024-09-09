Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is PFG Investments LLC’s 5th Largest Position

PFG Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,284 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 19,750 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises approximately 1.6% of PFG Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. PFG Investments LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $22,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its position in Tesla by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 193 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Tesla from $274.00 to $258.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $134.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of TSLA opened at $210.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market capitalization of $673.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

