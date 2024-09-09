Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,844,757,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 21,816.0% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,902,416 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,167,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875,484 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,101.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,469,190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $365,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,849,425 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,731,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,329 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Wolfe Research started coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $210.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.76, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $278.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.59.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

