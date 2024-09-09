Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Earns Neutral Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $245.00 price objective on the electric vehicle producer’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TSLA. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $222.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.21.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $8.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,999,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,109,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $224.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.59. The firm has a market cap of $700.58 billion, a PE ratio of 55.85, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.29. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $278.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The firm had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total transaction of $14,597,425.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Integris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

