Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $310.00 price target on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Tesla from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. China Renaissance raised shares of Tesla from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 5th. New Street Research cut shares of Tesla from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. KGI Securities reissued a neutral rating and issued a $236.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a sell rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $204.21.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $210.73 on Thursday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $278.98. The firm has a market cap of $673.21 billion, a PE ratio of 53.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $224.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,696,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Integris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integris Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Echo Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,806 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

