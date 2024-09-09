Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Cuts Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,184 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 25,429 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $31,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

ACN stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.36. 122,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,766,203. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $323.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $324.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.82, for a total transaction of $1,649,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total transaction of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 22,849 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,161.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

