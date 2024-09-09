Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $15.01 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp trimmed its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 20.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $15,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNPS. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $810,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $630.09.

Insider Transactions at Synopsys

In related news, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,687 shares of company stock valued at $44,616,637. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synopsys Price Performance

SNPS traded up $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $465.00. 216,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,064. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $550.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $562.64. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $440.62 and a twelve month high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.43, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Synopsys Profile



Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

