Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Has $26.15 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp reduced its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,777 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,056 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC now owns 697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% during the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded up $6.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $478.34. 122,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,510,341. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $418.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $254.85 and a fifty-two week high of $493.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 13.04%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISRG. Barclays boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,979.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total value of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $446.60, for a total transaction of $167,921.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,458,979.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,417 shares of company stock worth $24,601,076. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

