Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,045 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 34,496 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 0.5% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $60,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,431 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 12,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $510.88.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 138,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.19, for a total value of $62,540,220.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,152,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,762,504,462.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.84, for a total transaction of $1,551,317.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,151,530.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,931 shares of company stock worth $480,677,932. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of MA traded up $7.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $483.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,155. The stock has a market cap of $446.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $359.77 and a 52 week high of $490.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $456.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.65.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.