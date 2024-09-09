Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 11,635 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,540 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 11,635 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $18,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,098 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,118,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,563,020,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,136,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $924,905,000 after acquiring an additional 30,013 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,814,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $799,792,000 after acquiring an additional 198,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,710,943 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $504,523,000 after acquiring an additional 137,514 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total transaction of $17,755,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.93, for a total value of $17,755,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,055,533.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $67,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,443,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,075 shares of company stock worth $154,029,567. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ PANW traded up $4.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $340.40. 236,481 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,563. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $335.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.43. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $224.64 and a 12-month high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $110.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.81, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.13.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PANW. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Argus increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $330.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.