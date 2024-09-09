Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 13,714 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 56,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 13,714 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $19,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 752 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 190,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.46, for a total transaction of $61,457,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,316,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,790,023.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Viju Menon sold 600 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,495. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 210,600 shares of company stock worth $68,330,400. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $392.00 to $393.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.11.

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SYK traded up $4.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $363.33. 50,209 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,288,415. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $339.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $341.90. The company has a market cap of $138.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.97, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.91. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $364.36.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

