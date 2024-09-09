Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 16,245 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp cut its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,245 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $20,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,087,983,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 323.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,192,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $998,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,270 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 2,857.4% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,262,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $394,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,790 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Eaton by 2,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 964,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,326,000 after purchasing an additional 918,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $225,974,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson bought 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,161.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, Director Dorothy C. Thompson acquired 2,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at $662,161.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ETN. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $370.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.18.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE ETN traded up $3.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $288.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,161,181. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $191.82 and a 12 month high of $345.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $311.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.39%.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

