Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 171,369 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 697,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 171,369 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VZ. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 180.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,180 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 17,486 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 58.4% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 169,193 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 62,368 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 162,184 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.5% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 610,761 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,188,000 after acquiring an additional 108,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of VZ traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.88. 1,752,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,414,582. The stock has a market cap of $176.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.52. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $32.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.05 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 8.38%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.678 dividend. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.48%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.50 to $46.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.66.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VZ

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.