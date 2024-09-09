Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 45,427 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lowered its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 185,260 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 45,427 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $36,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,456,000. Choreo LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 374.8% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 38,694 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after purchasing an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 6.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 91,417 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,208,000 after purchasing an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 2.9% in the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 19,034 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in QUALCOMM by 10.0% in the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 1,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock worth $3,496,590. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $3.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $161.68. 760,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,229,045. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.33 and a 52-week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $180.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. HSBC cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

