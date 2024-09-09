Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Sells 74,604 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 20.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 74,604 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $44,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its stake in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after acquiring an additional 654,482 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,525,380,000 after acquiring an additional 495,879 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,330,235,000 after buying an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $139.53. The stock had a trading volume of 803,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,833. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $137.87 and a 52-week high of $171.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $255.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.26.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business's revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

