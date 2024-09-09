The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lessened its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Clorox were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Certuity LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Kerusso Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,438,000. Finally, Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Clorox by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.50.

Shares of CLX opened at $164.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a PE ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.03. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $114.68 and a twelve month high of $166.49.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 281.12%. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were given a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 252.85%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

