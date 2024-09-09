The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 103.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,197,081 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 608,889 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises about 1.1% of LGT Group Foundation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $76,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $2,808,056,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,297,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,016,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733,326 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11,127.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,972,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,043,000 after buying an additional 4,928,441 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,342,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,032,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,051,000 after buying an additional 2,973,234 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $1,224,645.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,168,055.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 80,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $5,042,744.94. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,979.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,074,910 shares of company stock valued at $585,972,318 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.76. 1,037,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,131,281. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.28 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

