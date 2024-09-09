The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DXYN opened at $0.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 2.68. The Dixie Group has a 1 year low of $0.46 and a 1 year high of $1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68.

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $70.51 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Dixie Group stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in The Dixie Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DXYN Free Report ) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,992 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.57% of The Dixie Group worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products to residential customers in North America and internationally. The company offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

