The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 64.7% during the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Vima LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen began coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,451.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 37,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.89, for a total transaction of $6,289,463.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 263,537 shares in the company, valued at $44,508,763.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141 over the last three months. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $176.36 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $141.45 and a 52 week high of $177.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $416.23 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

