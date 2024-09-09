The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 0.4% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Vima LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $175.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $415.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $141.45 and a one year high of $177.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $168.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.72.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at $2,332,570. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 375,553 shares of company stock worth $63,829,141. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.79.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

