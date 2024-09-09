The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,781 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,963 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.19. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.73 and a fifty-two week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

