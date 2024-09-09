Threshold Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $209.71 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 9th. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for about $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges. Threshold has a total market capitalization of $209.71 million and $4.12 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00009220 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013326 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,802.31 or 0.99946341 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007905 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007816 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000925 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0203762 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,182,103.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.