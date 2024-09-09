Threshold (T) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $211.08 Million

Threshold (T) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 9th. Threshold has a total market cap of $211.08 million and $3.97 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Threshold has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00009060 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,021.00 or 0.99992513 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007900 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007793 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Threshold is threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0203762 USD and is up 0.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $3,182,103.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

