Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.38.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Trading Down 3.8 %

MODG opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.61. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $16.89.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 2.07%. Topgolf Callaway Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Topgolf Callaway Brands will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Topgolf Callaway Brands

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 71,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 6.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 124,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 5.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Topgolf Callaway Brands by 2.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

