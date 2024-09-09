Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE) Insider Acquires A$40,000.00 in Stock

Toro Energy Limited (ASX:TOE – Get Free Report) insider Michel Marier bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.20 ($0.13) per share, for a total transaction of A$40,000.00 ($26,666.67).

Michel Marier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 2nd, Michel Marier purchased 100,000 shares of Toro Energy stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.28 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of A$28,100.00 ($18,733.33).

On Monday, August 5th, Michel Marier acquired 98,051 shares of Toro Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,922.04 ($2,614.69).

On Monday, June 24th, Michel Marier bought 109,566 shares of Toro Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$38,895.93 ($25,930.62).

Toro Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 4.22.

Toro Energy Company Profile

Toro Energy Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of uranium properties in Australia. The company explores for uranium, nickel, gold, and base metals. Its flagship project is the Wiluna uranium project located in the northern goldfields region of Western Australia. Toro Energy Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

