Toro (NYSE:TTC) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at DA Davidson from $103.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Toro from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Toro in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.33.

Shares of TTC stock traded up $0.55 on Monday, reaching $82.59. The company had a trading volume of 142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Toro has a one year low of $77.15 and a one year high of $102.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average is $89.93.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Toro will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $1,903,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTC. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Toro by 1,204.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Toro by 2,057.1% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Toro in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Toro in the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Toro by 522.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

